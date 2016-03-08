Samdporia starlet reveals transfer deciding factor amid Inter and Tottenham interest

Joachim Andersen is having a fine season at Sampdoria and has attracted interest from top European clubs. However, the Danish defender is not thinking about the market, as he said in an interview with Ekstra Bladet, but has some deciding factors for his potential future club.



"I concentrate on playing football only, then we will see what happens in the summer. It's too early to talk about it. It's too early to talk about it. It's hard to say which league I prefer between Italy, England and Spain," he said.



"The important thing is that the club has a good project for my future, I do not care whether it will be Inter, Tottenham or Atletico Madrid. I have to take the right steps at the right time for the good of my career, I would not mind staying another season at Sampdoria," Andersen added.



Andersen has been a pillar of Sampdoria so far this season, starting in all matches for Marco Giampaolo's team.