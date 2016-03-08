Sami Khedira returns to Juventus training
31 March at 17:45Good news comes for Juventus fans today as German midfielder Sami Khedira has returned to training. Khedira, has been recovering from cardiac arrhythmia, which had to be operated on last month.
Speaking on his return from injury on Twitter, Khedira said:
"Completed the first whole training with the team today! Great to be back getting ready for the crucial stage of the season."
Completed the first whole training with the team today! Great to be back getting ready for the crucial stage of the season #SK6 @juventusfc— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) March 31, 2019
