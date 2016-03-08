Sami Khedira returns to Juventus training

31 March at 17:45
Good news comes for Juventus fans today as German midfielder Sami Khedira has returned to training. Khedira, has been recovering from cardiac arrhythmia, which had to be operated on last month. 

Speaking on his return from injury on Twitter, Khedira said:

"​Completed the first whole training with the team today! Great to be back getting ready for the crucial stage of the season."
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.