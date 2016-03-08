Samp defender drops hint he could follow Giampaolo to Milan

05 June at 18:45
Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen addressed the rumours linking Giampaolo to Milan.
 
"Giampaolo to Milan? In the last few days, I have concentrated on my exam, [at secondary high school where he graduated, having followed the online lessons during his stay in Italy] which lasted twenty-four hours. I didn't read much in the media. I'm happy for him but for the at the same time, I am also a bit disappointed because he was a great coach for me.
 
“Dreaming of going to him? I can't answer now and I don't know anything about it. But Milan is a great club.”
 
Giampaolo is the favourite to replace Gattuso at Milan after the former midfielder left the club following the failure to qualify for the Champions League.
 
 
 
 

