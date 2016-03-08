Sampdoria, Ferrero confirms Arsenal signing
09 July at 10:25Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has talked to Il Secolo XIX about the Blucerchiati’s transfer strategies.
“We’ll sign a strong striker if Zapata leaves”, Ferrero said.
“Right now we like Defrel and we’ll see if it will be possible to finalize the deal with Roma. We tried to sign him last season too.”
“Praet? Inter keep offering Eder but I don’t like returns and I will try to keep Praet until I can. He has a release clause and unless somebody pays it, Praet will remain with us.”
The president of the Serie A side has also confirmed that Torreira will leave the club in the coming days.
The Uruguay International has an agreement to join Arsenal and the deal with soon be official.
“It will be very complicated to replace him”, Ferrero said.
“We are looking at four different players: a Spaniard, a Belgian, a Croatian and one Italian. We need a strong player who can help us to make a step forward. Torreira, however, is set to leave. He's gone already.”
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last month that Torreira will join Arsenal for € 25 million. A total agreement between all the parties involved in the deal has been reached. An official announcement by the Gunners is expected in the coming hours.
