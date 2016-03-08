Sampaoli comments on Messi’s missed penalty
16 June at 17:50Agentina boss Jorge Sampaoli was pretty disappointed after his side’s 1-1 draw against Iceland in the opening tie o the World Cup.
The Seleccion’s opener scored by Sergio Aguero was not enough for the South Americans who allowed Finnbogarson’s equalizer only four minutes later.
Things went from bad to worse when Leo Messi missed a penalty kick that could have gifted Argentina the three points.
Talking to media at the end of the game Jorge Sampaoli said: “I am worried because we didn’t win the game, not for Messi’s mistake. He is an important player for us and we can only be happy to have him with hus. We have to believe in ourselves and look ahead.”
“It was a tough game, Iceland closed any space we could have but we can beat anybody I am sure Messi’s commitment won’t change and that would allow us to qualify for the next stage.”
READ MORE: Sampaoli explains why Messi and Dybala can’t play together
Go to comments