Under-fire head coach Jorge Sampaoli was almost removed from his position after a reported player mutiny nearly dethroned him from his role at Argentina.The players’ supposedly asked to manage themselves for their final group game; after a string of questionable decisions and poor results against Iceland (1-1) and Croatia (0-3) see them sit bottom of World Cup Group D.It is all to play for tomorrow as Argentina take on Nigeria and speaking on the topic, Sampaoli had several things to say:“We leave behind a particular week, because we are recovering from a losing defeat and that puts us in a position to win at all costs. At the same time, it also depends on the outcome of another match. Argentina's World Cup begins tomorrow - for us it will be the first of 5 finals that could lead us to raise the World Cup.We will have to play with heart, this is what I am trying to get across to the team. The players who come down on the pitch will have to push themselves to the limit, we have no alternative and I am sure that this will happen. You will see the best version of Argentina. I'm sure of what I'm saying.”