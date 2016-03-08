Sampdoria 0-1 Inter: Match report and player ratings
22 September at 23:45Inter Milan emerged victorious from their clash with Sampdoria in Genoa tonight with Marcelo Brozovic scoring the winner for the visitors deep into injury time.
Inter and Sampdoria both started the game strong, having a handful of chances each in the first half before Radja Nainggolan had a goal disallowed for an offside from Mauro Icardi by VAR. The decision was arguably harsh on Inter and prevented them going into the break with the lead.
Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi both had a handful of chances in the second half but were unlucky not to score. In the 89th minute, Sampdoria were this time punished by VAR, when Gregoire Defrel had a goal disallowed for offside. Then, when the game looked dead and buried, Marcelo Brozovic capitalised on a Sampdoria error and gave Inter their second Serie A victory of the season.
Player ratings:
Sampdoria: Audero 6, Bereszynski 6.5, Tonelli 6, Andersen 6; Murru 6, Praet 6.5, Ekdal 6.5; Linetty 5.5, Ramirez 5.5, Defrel 5.5, Quagliarella 6
Inter: Handanovic 6; D’Ambrosio 6, Skriniar 7, Miranda 6, Asamoah 6.5; Vecino 6, Brozovic 7, Nainggolan 6; Politano 6, Candreva 7, Icardi 5.5
