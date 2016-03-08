Sampdoria 0-3 Lazio: Match report and ratings as Biancocelesti triumph

Simone Inzaghi's Biancocelesti opened their season as Sampdoria vs Lazio took place in Genoa last night. After concerns throughout the summer regarding squad depth, injuries and retaining key players, Lazio put it all behind them to dominate the field and bring away a valuable three points, a convincing performance and a clean sheet; all three of which put the club in a strong place going into the rest of the season.Lazio started the game strong, dominating the first half an hour. The Biancocelesti had a handful of chances to take the lead, most of which fell to Ciro Immobile, but the side failed to convert them. There were concerns amongst fans, including myself, that it was going to be a classic Lazio performance from the 2018/19 season, where the team have chance after chance to take the lead but failing to convert them leads to a defeat; more often than not a late goal to break our hearts. However, we were put at ease when Ciro Immobile dinked a ball over Emil Audero to give Lazio the lead.