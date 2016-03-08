Sampdoria, a new name for the attack

quagliarella, sampdoria, abbracciato, jankto, ekdal, 2018/19
03 December at 21:15

A new name has emerged for the Sampdoria attack this coming January transfer market: according to Il Secolo XIX, the blucerchiato are following Facundo Ferreyra of Espanol. 

The Argentine under 20's representative is currently on loan from Benfica and has made 16 first-team appearances for the Spanish side in 2019/20. He has added an impressive 8 goals to his tally with 6 of them coming in the Europa League. 

For more news, visit our homepage


Anthony Privetera

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Sampdoria
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.