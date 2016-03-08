Sampdoria, a new name for the attack
03 December at 21:15
A new name has emerged for the Sampdoria attack this coming January transfer market: according to Il Secolo XIX, the blucerchiato are following Facundo Ferreyra of Espanol.
The Argentine under 20's representative is currently on loan from Benfica and has made 16 first-team appearances for the Spanish side in 2019/20. He has added an impressive 8 goals to his tally with 6 of them coming in the Europa League.
Anthony Privetera
