Sampdoria, a new name for the attack

A new name has emerged for the Sampdoria attack this coming January transfer market: according to Il Secolo XIX, the blucerchiato are following Facundo Ferreyra of Espanol.

The Argentine under 20's representative is currently on loan from Benfica and has made 16 first-team appearances for the Spanish side in 2019/20. He has added an impressive 8 goals to his tally with 6 of them coming in the Europa League.

Anthony Privetera