In fact, manager Giampaolo has set his sights on Udinese's Jakub Jankto, who's also on the radar of AC Milan. La Repubblica report that Jankto is a priority for Sampdoria, although he would cost €14m, which is a price tag that Samp would try to lower.

Should Praet leave Sampdoria, then the Genua side already have a replacement in mind.