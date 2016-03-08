Sampdoria after Ranieri: contacts made
10 October at 14:35Serie A side Sampdoria have already made contact to make Claudio Ranieri their next manager.
The blucherchiati are currently without a manager after Eusebio di Francesco was sacked as the manager two days ago. Samp find themselves at rock-bottom in the Serie A with just a single win that came against Torino three weeks ago. They have conceded the highest number of goals in the league this season.
Sky Sports claim that contact with Ranieri has now been made, despite links with Rino Gattuso and Gianni de Biasi.
Earlier this morning, the first contact for the Premier League winner with Leicester City were made and another meeting is expected in the next hours later today.
An economic agreement has not yet been reached but if that can't be reached at the end of the negotiations, Samp will then look at de Biasi and Giuseppe Iachini.
Gattuso has already rejected the proposal and is unconvinced by the idea. A telephone call can be made to Iachini in the next few hours too.
