Sampdoria, Andersen in the national team: 'I was hoping for it, but I'm surprised. Thanks Italia'

Joachim Andersen is having a fantastic breakout season in Italy. The Sampdoria center-back has won many plaudits this season, and a lot of big clubs have already started taking note of his performances. Inter and Juventus in Italy are reportedly keen on him, but he has also been linked to Arsenal and Tottenham over the past few months. And it is not just clubs that have noticed his rise to prominence, as his national team have given him his first call up.

Denmark have named him in the squad for the two qualifying matches for Euro 2020 against Switzerland and Kosovo: "I was hoping for it, but mine is the role where in Denmark there is the greatest competition, and many good players. So obviously I am a little surprised, but I feel I did well and did well with Sampdoria, which is why I am glad the coach noticed me, "he told sport.tv2.dk. “Now things are going as they should, I can't complain. I play the games I can and I'm really happy to get on the pitch so much and learn something in every match. I'm 100% sure I've become a better and smarter player. I learned some things that I had never heard before, so obviously coming to Italy was just good for me, I came from the Dutch school, characterized by a lot of technique, and now I'm in Italy, where I learned tactics from their old school defenders. They were two great experiences for me. "

He also received very positive comments from the Danish coach Åge Hareide: "We saw him play against Inter, and I think he did really well. He also improved in playing the ball. Even in the Netherlands he had grown a lot in that fundamental, starting with the defence.”