Walter Sabatini has now joined Sampdoria as their new technical director, the Serie A club confirmed.A statement on Sampdoria’s official website read, “Sabatini, one of the greatest connoisseurs of Italian and international football, with professional experience of the highest level, will take over the rule of technical director from July 1.”He replaces Daniele Prade as the club’s new technical director, with the latter leaving Sampdoria to join Udinese for the same position.