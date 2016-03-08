Sampdoria, Bertolacci turned down other Italian clubs in favour of the Blucerchiati
04 October at 19:15Free agent Andrea Bertolacci is set to join Eusebio Di Francesco’s Sampdoria, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old Italian will join the Ligurian club after failing to find a move elsewhere during this summer’s transfer window. However, the former Milan and Genoa midfielder has turned down three offers already.
Bertolacci has reportedly turned down two offers from other interested Italian clubs and one offer from abroad. The midfielder was allowed to leave the Rossoneri on a free earlier this summer due to the Milanese club failing to drum up interest in the player, as well as not being interested in keeping the 28-year-old at the club.
The Roman midfielders most successful spell was his three years with Genoa, whom he appeared for 124 times. He scored 13 goals there and provided 15 assists. Despite coming up from Roma’s youth system, he failed to make a first team appearance for the Giallorossi.
Apollo Heyes
