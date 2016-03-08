Sampdoria bid for Napoli forward Verdi
17 July at 11:15Sampdoria, as per Sport Mediaset's reports last night, have made a 20 million euro bid for Napoli winger Simone Verdi.
Verdi's name has been listed frequently in the press this summer, as the forward is increasingly linked with a move away from Naples.
Torino are also interested in his signature but it seems as though Sampdoria are the frontrunners, if the Italian leaves the Neapolitan side this summer.
