Sampdoria bid for Napoli forward Verdi

17 July at 11:15
Sampdoria, as per Sport Mediaset's reports last night, have made a 20 million euro bid for Napoli winger Simone Verdi.

Verdi's name has been listed frequently in the press this summer, as the forward is increasingly linked with a move away from Naples.

Torino are also interested in his signature but it seems as though Sampdoria are the frontrunners, if the Italian leaves the Neapolitan side this summer.

