His name? M’Baye Niang, the former Watford and Milan man who is now deemed to be surplus to requirements at Torino.

The Franco-Senegalese star was picked up by the Granata last season and expected to replicate the form that saw him shine at Genoa and (for a time) Milan.

Trouble is, Sinisa Mihajlovic signed him, and now that the Serb is gone Niang is no longer a part of the club’s plans. Walter Mazzarri has done pretty well with the Piedmontese side.

Sampdoria, for their part, need bodies up front. Duvan Zapata is gone, Luis Muriel went to Sevilla last season and Patrik Schick joined Roma.

Their front line is now relying on Fabio Quagliarella (who is 35) and Gianluca Caprari, who is talented but a tad profligate.

Will the winger turn things around at Samp?