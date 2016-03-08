Sampdoria chief Ferrero: 'We will evaluate Di Francesco's role...'
05 October at 22:45Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero has spoken to Sky Sport after the club fell to yet another defeat, this time to newly promoted side Hellas Verona:
'We will evaluate what to do for Di Francesco, for the good of all, that of Sampdoria and the coach. If there are decisions, we will let you know. I believe that in this team there is still a lot of Giampaolo and a bit of Eusebio, let's see what happens.'
Sky Sport suggest that Stefano Pioli is being lined up as the replacement for Eusebio Di Francesco, after the club sit rock bottom of Serie A.
