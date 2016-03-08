Sampdoria closing in on Hatem Ben Arfa

05 August at 10:55
Italian Serie A club Sampdoria are closing in on acquiring the services of Rennes attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Blucerchiati are in the market to strengthen their attacking option and have identified the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) attacker as a perfect fit.

It is believed that the first contact between both clubs have been established in the recent days and a deal can concluded in the near future.

The report stated that Sampdoria are ready to offer Ben Arfa a three-year deal in order to persuade him to move to Italy.
 

