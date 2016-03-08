Sampdoria, De Biasi favourite to take coaching role despite insistence for Gattuso
09 October at 11:00Former Albania coach Giovanni "Gianni" De Biasi is the favourite to take the vacant coaching role at Sampdoria, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
Former Sampdoria coach Eusebio Di Francesco was dismissed by the club following a dismal start that saw the Ligurian club sitting bottom of the league table after seven games, only picking up three points.
Despite club president Massimo Ferrero’s wishes to acquire former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso for the role, it’s reported that De Biasi, who guided Albania to the 2016 European Championships, will take over the role. It was Albania’s first appearance at a major international tournament, a great achievement for any coach.
Other potential names for the bench include former Empoli coach Giuseppe Iachini and former Roma and Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, who left the Ligue 1 side earlier this year.
The club’s training sessions are currently being directed by former midfielder Angelo Palombo, who welcomed new arrival Andrea Bertolacci earlier this week.
