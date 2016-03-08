Sampdoria defender reveals: 'I was close to Inter'

09 March at 15:15
In an interview with Polish outlet Przegląd Sportowy, Bartosz Bereszynski has revealed that he came close to joining Inter in the past, although things didn't materialize. 
 
"There were negotiations with Inter, at an advanced stage, but we had to find an agreement between all the involved parties. Unfortunately, this didn't happen, it was a pity, but I always train to give my best for the club. 
 
An educated guess would be that the negotiations took place either last summer or in January, as Inter were on the lookout for right-backs during both of these periods. Instead of Bereszynski, though, they brought in Vrsaljko and Cedric Soares. 
 
The Polish full-back has been important for Giampaolo's team this season, missing only five league games, whilst playing the rest from start. In the process, he has registered two assists. 
 

