Sampdoria, Defrel: "We really did have a sublime second half..."

Sampdoria beat Frosinone 5-0 as Gregoire Defrel (who scored two goals) spoke to DAZN after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" There aren't any easy games in the Italian Serie A. In the first half we struggled a bit but then we really played a sublime second half. I feel good physically, I was only missing a bit of confidence. I want to keep playing and scoring goals. We are doing well...".



