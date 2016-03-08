Sampdoria, Di Francesco: "Schick has great means, but lacks experience.."

During the press conference ahead of the season opener for Sampdoria, the Ligurian club’s coach Eusebio Di Francesco gave his opinion on his former player Patrick Schick. The 23-year-old Czech striker moved from Sampdoria to Roma in 2017 under the leadership of Di Francesco during his time in the capital, but never fully settled with the Giallorossi, only scoring five goals in 46 league appearances for the club. Here are Di Francesco’s words about Schick and Roma: “He had a difficult arrival at Roma. He's a young lad who hasn't had much experience. Perhaps he missed that in a difficult environment like Roma. But Schick is a player of great means.”



Sampdoria take on Lazio tomorrow evening at home, with the game being Di Francesco’s league debut with the Blucerchiati. The Ligurian side finished 9th last season, with 36-year-old captain Fabio Quagliarella receiving the capocannoniere award last season for his 26 goals.



Apollo Heyes