Sampdoria, Director of Sports Osti: 'Ben Arfa? There are many names'

10 August at 22:45
Carlo Osti, the Director of Sports for Sampdoria, spoke to the media today at half term during his teams’ pre-season friendly against Parma. The Ligurian club recently sold midfielder Dennis Praet to Leicester City in the Premier League for a reported €21m and are looking to reinvest those funds back into the club before the season begins.

New coach Eusebio Di Francesco is keen to implant his system into the club after arriving mid-season earlier this year. Here are Osti’s words to Sportitalia: "Beautiful first half. Sampdoria is showing improvements by following Di Francesco's plans. We're on the right track, and it's good because next week we'll have the Coppa Italia. We are in a phase in which we must complete the squad. The transfer of Praet was important, now I think the time is ripe to do an operation on a fullback and for a midfielder. In the attack we are evaluating Bonazzoli, he has grown a lot and could stay with us. Ben Arfa? We've been given many names, there are many options and we hope to get the right one".
 
Apollo Heyes

