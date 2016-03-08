Sampdoria fan handed two-year ban for 'mimicking Superga plane'

The Sampdoria fan who seen mimicking the Superga plan during the club's game against Torino has been identified and banned for two years.



Images had emerged of a Samp fan in the stands and he was caught mocking the Torino plane crash of Superga in 1949.



Sky Sports state that ​the ultrà of the Ligurian club was identified and has now been handed a two-year Daspo.



In the next two years, therefore, the Samp fan , identified by Digos thanks to the cameras inside the stadium , will not be able to watch the games . The gesture was denounced by the Turin edition of the Corriere della Sera .