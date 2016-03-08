Sampdoria fan handed two-year ban for 'mimicking Superga plane'

25 September at 15:55
The Sampdoria fan who seen mimicking the Superga plan during the club's game against Torino has been identified and banned for two years.

Images had emerged of a Samp fan in the stands and he was caught mocking the Torino plane crash of Superga in 1949.

Sky Sports state that ​the ultrà of the Ligurian club was identified and has now been handed a two-year Daspo.

In the next two years, therefore, the Samp fan , identified by Digos thanks to the cameras inside the stadium , will not be able to watch the games . The gesture was denounced by the Turin edition of the Corriere della Sera . 

