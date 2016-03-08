Sampdoria, Ferrero banned for four months for using club money for 'non-existent' operations
13 December at 18:15Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has been disqualified by the Italian football federation for four months for his role in violating the code of sports justice in Italy, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Ferrero has been given a four month ban and his club, Sampdoria, have been fined €15 thousand because of their violations of the code of sports justice in Article 1, paragraph 1. The club have reportedly taken €1,159,000 from the club to a company associated with Ferrero, citing invoices for non-existent operations.
The invoices, the report highlights, were related to an alleged planning and construction of the 'Gloriano Mugnaini' sports centre located in Bogliasco, an operation never carried out by the company billed, Vici Srl, who is associated with Ferrero through his daughter, Vanessa.
His daughter was also banned by the FIGC, the report adds. The FIGC are keen to ensure the financial stability of clubs in the Italian top flight, following decades of financial issues in Italian football.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments