Sampdoria, Ferrero harassed by fans in restaurant whilst eating with Di Francesco
19 September at 12:15Sampdoria have problems both off and on the pitch, although despite sitting bottom of league table after three defeats in three, their worst problems are definitely off the pitch. President Massimo Ferrero was harassed by fans whilst having a meal with coach Eusebio Di Francesco, according to Rome based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the President was dining with Di Francesco in a restaurant in San Desiderio before roughly 50 fans, mostly young men, arrived and tried to enter the restaurant to show their displeasure about Ferrero’s leadership of the club. The police were forced to remove the troublemakers.
That wasn’t the only incident that occurred yesterday, unfortunately for the President. At the training ground in Bogliasco, intimidating graffiti appeared on the gates, saying things such as “infamous Ferrero, watch your back…”. The club denounced the action and provided police with CCTV footage of the centre.
Apollo Heyes
