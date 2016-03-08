Sampdoria-Fiorentina: confirmed line-ups and live updates
19 September at 18:30Sampdoria take on Fiorentina this evening in the night’s only Serie A game; after the fixture was initially postponed from the start of the season due to the tragic bridge collapse in Genoa. Both teams sit on six points after three games, having both won twice and lost once. Therefore, Sampdoria and Fiorentina currently rank 5th and 6th in the league table respectively.
Sampdoria started their season with a 1-0 away defeat at Udinese before defeating Napoli 3-0 at home the next week. Most recently, they demolished Frosinone, running out 5-0 winners away from home.
Fiorentina started their season with a 6-1 win over Chievo Verona, next defeating Udinese 1-0 and most recently losing to Napoli 1-0.
In the last 5 Serie A fixtures between Sampdoria and Fiorentina, Sampdoria have won twice and the other three clashes have finished as draws.
Confirmed line-ups:
Sampdoria: Audero; Sala, Tonelli, Andersen, Murru; Ekdal, Barreto, Linetty; Caprari; Quagliarella, Defrel.
Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Vitor Hugo, Biraghi; Edimilson, Veretout, Gerson; Chiesa, Simeone, Pjaca.
