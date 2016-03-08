Sampdoria, free agent Bertolacci set to undergo his medicals today
07 October at 14:15Free agent Andrea Bertolacci is set to arrive in Genoa today to complete his medical examinations before signing for a struggling Sampdoria side, according to Calciomercato.com.
The former Milan midfielder. Has been without a club since his contract expire with Genoa earlier this summer, and later today should finalise the deal with the Rossoblu’s city rivals Sampdoria.
The 28-year-old Italian international has already reached an agreement with the Blucerchiati, but the deal is yet to be ratified, a fact that will change later this afternoon.
Sampdoria dismissed coach Eusebio Di Francesco earlier today following the club’s disastrous start to the season. The Ligurian based club are currently 20th in the championship after seven games, only picking up three points after a victory over Torino last month.
The club will be hoping that the arrival of Bertolacci will add some much-needed experience at the club, especially in such a difficult period.
Apollo Heyes
