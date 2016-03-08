Sampdoria, Gabbiadini-Quagliarella from the first minute?

There are big doubts after training for Sampdoria and for coach Claudio Ranieri who is struggling with pre Juventus injuries. On match-day 17 the blucerchiati will face the Italian champions, and to do so they could rely on the hero of the derby, Manolo Gabbiadini.Yesterday, Ranieri, speaking of Ramirez, who was also a standout in the derby against Genoa said that "After 70 minutes of derby he had burst", and the coach could make room for the match winner of the stracittadina from the first minute to take advantage of his attacking options that will all need to be at their best against a closed defense like that of Juventus.The certainty should be represented by Fabio Quagliarella , who has dealt with his post-derby aches and should be good enough to make a good impression against his former team. Staying in the attacking department, Caprari should also be fit enough to make Ranieri’s match day squad.Anthony Privetera