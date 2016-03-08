Sampdoria, Gattuso to meet with his staff to discuss taking coaching role
08 October at 22:00Former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso will meet with his staff to discuss a possible move to Sampdoria, according to Italian media outlet Sportitalia via Calciomercato.com.
The 41-year-old Italian left the Rossoneri by mutual consent earlier this summer and is currently out of work, with his name often suggested when thinking of a new coach. However, with the dismissal of former coach Eusebio Di Francesco occurring earlier this morning, Gattuso may decide to take on the role at Sampdoria.
Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero is pressing the World Cup winner for a response, hoping to find a new coach as soon as possible in order to create minimal disruption at the club.
Sampdoria are currently bottom of the league table after a disastrous start, only picking up three points in their first seven games of the season. The club recorded their only victory of the season last month against Walter Mazzarri’s Torino.
Apollo Heyes
