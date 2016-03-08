Sampdoria, Giampaolo being considered for Roma job next season?

The troubled season with Eusebio Di Francesco at the helm of Roma, has understandably left the Giallorossi leaders unsatisfied. Recently the problems in the capital exploded with the departure of Di Francesco, and Pallotta's team recruited Claudio Ranieri to steady the ship. In the summer however, things could change. The Roma leaders will meet with Ranieri in June, and will make a decision on whether to continue with him in charge, or take look for other options.



Should Ranieri fail to secure the role long term, Roma will have to evaluate other options to lead them next season. According to Il Messaggero di oggi one of the options is Marco Giampaolo, the Sampdoria coach. He was already considered for the Roma job two years ago, before they eventually went for Di Francesco. Giampaolo was particularly favored by Franco Baldini, whose opinion is held in high regard by Roma president Pallotta.

Giampaolo's chances are based on his ability to work with young players and to make the most of the options at his disposal. Ferrero, the Sampdoria president, has also never made any secret of having a sort of informal agreement with his coach, in the face of a call from a so-called 'big side', Giampaolo would be allowed to decide what he wanted to do.

Obviously the idea Giampaolo at Roma for the moment is just that, an idea. He is one of the many names to be considered in the future, but he should not be ruled out.