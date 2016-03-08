Sampdoria, Giampaolo released from his contract, AC Milan move imminent

Marco Giampaolo is ready to leave Sampdoria: as reported by Sky Sport, Sampdoria have deposited the documents related to the contract resolution of the manager, ready for him to sign with Milan.
 
Giampaolo has been the front-runner for the job for a while now, and as the week has progressed it has appeared more and more of a formality. The Italian coach was in Milan yesterday to finalise the terms of his employment, and an announcement is expected in the coming days.
 
Giampaolo could be set for a tough start to his Milanese adventure, with the club expected to have a significantly reduced transfer budget, due to the restrictions imposed on them by Financial Fair Play. And the club are still involved in a legal battle with UEFA which will determine whether or not they feature in Europe next season.
 
Giampaolo’s Sampdoria finished the season in 9th place, after they made a strong start to the campaign but faded away towards the end of the season.

