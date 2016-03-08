Sampdoria, here is the final offer submitted by Vialli's consortium
28 September at 00:00The final offer from Gianluca Vialli’s consortium for the purchase of Sampdoria is expected next Monday, according to Italian media outlet Adnkronos via Calciomercato.com.
The deadline of the exclusive negotiation was agreed between the two parties at the end of August, with current President Massimo Ferrero keen to sell the club. Vialli’s consortium, which contains businessman such as Alex Knaster and Jamie Dinan, have submitted an offer to Ferrero for the club, although it’s still below his valuation.
Ferrero values the Ligurian side at €100m, a figure not matched by Vialli’s consortium. Instead, the current president received an offer for €75m, plus bonuses related to the performances of the team over the next two seasons.
Despite the difference between Ferrero’s valuation and the final offer, an agreement may still be reached over the weekend. The president is not a fan favourite, with harassment at both the training ground and during a meal with coach Eusebio Di Francesco both taking place this month.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments