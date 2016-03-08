Sampdoria in talks to sign Arsenal target Audero on a permanent deal

According to what has been reported by Il Secolo XIX Sampdoria are in talks to sign Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero on a permanent deal, amid reports that Arsenal are looking at the Indonesian-Italian goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Petr Cech, when the legendary Czech goalkeeper hangs up his boots in the summer.Sky Sport reported, this week, that Arsenal are serious about Audero but, in recent days, Sampdoria have begun to make assurances and are working with Juventus to ensure that they do not get left out, financially, of a potential deal between the Gunners and the Bianconeri.Juventus hold the right to repurchase Audero if Sampdoria sell, which could complicate matters even further and could see Audero join Sampdoria permanently, only to be repurchased by Juventus and then sold on to Arsenal.

