Sampdoria 0-0 Inter: Live
22 September at 20:40Sampdoria host Inter Milan this evening as the visitors look to get over their shaky start to the season. Inter have played four games so far this season, winning once, drawing once and losing two. Therefore, they sit in 15th place. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sampdoria have been performing well so far, winning two, drawing one and losing one of their first four; putting them in 6th place.
Despite losing to Udinese on the opening day of the season, Sampdoria have bounced back, with a 3-0 win over Napoli, a 5-0 win over Frosinone and a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina. Inter, meanwhile, have lost to both Sassuolo and Parma, drawing with Torino and defeating Bologna; also beating English club Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Confirmed line-ups:
Sampdoria: Audero, Andersen, Tonelli, Murru, Linetty, Ekdal, Praet, Bereszynski, Defrel, Quagliarella
Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic, Nainggolan; Candreva, Icardi, Politano
