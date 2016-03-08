Sampdoria-Juventus: Live, Confirmed line-ups

Juventus take on Sampdoria tonight in the first game of the 17th game day. The game has been scheduled earlier in the week to accommodate for the Bianconeri’s travels to Saudi Arabia where they will face Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana final on the weekend.The Turin based club are currently second in the league after 16 games, tied on points with league leaders Inter, but behind on goal difference by five. A victory tonight is vital if they wish to keep up the pressure on the reduced strength Milanese side, who play Genoa this weekend. Furthermore, their defeat to Lazio earlier in the season has already started to show its importance, as now the Biancocelesti are now only three points by the two league leaders.Sampdoria, on the other hand, are fighting to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Their derby win over Genoa last weekend has seen them rise to 16th in the league, but they are only two points ahead of 18th place Brescia.Apollo Heyes