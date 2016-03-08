Both sides have nothing to play for, as their respective position in the standings has already been decided. With that said, the game is mostly for show, and both teams will get the chance to end the season with a win.

In his last game with the Bianconeri, Allegri will field a very inexperienced starting eleven, opting for many of the reserves. Sampdoria, on the other hand, will start with a strong team, aiming to provide Quagliarella with more assists up front. The veteran leads the Capocannonieri race by four goals ahead of Zapata and Piatek in second place.

Having already secured their eight consecutive Scudetto, Juventus will be looking to end the season on a high note, facing Sampdoria away from home. It will not only be the last game of the season, but also the last game for head coach Max Allegri.