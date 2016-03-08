Sampdoria-Juventus: Predicted line-ups

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Rafael; Berezynski, Colley, A. Ferrari, Sala; Barreto, Praet, Linetty; Ramirez; Defrel, Quagliarella.



Juventus (4-4-2): Pinsoglio; Caceres, Rugani, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur, Pereira; Dybala, Kean.

This evening Sampdoria will host Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, looking to end the season on a good note. For both sides, there is nothing at stake with regards to the standings. Down below are the predicted line-ups.