Sampdoria-Juventus: Predicted line-ups

26 May at 15:15
This evening Sampdoria will host Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, looking to end the season on a good note. For both sides, there is nothing at stake with regards to the standings. Down below are the predicted line-ups.
 
Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Rafael; Berezynski, Colley, A. Ferrari, Sala; Barreto, Praet, Linetty; Ramirez; Defrel, Quagliarella.

Juventus (4-4-2): Pinsoglio; Caceres, Rugani, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur, Pereira; Dybala, Kean.
 

