Sampdoria meeting in progress for Ranieri: the details
10 October at 17:55Serie A side Sampdoria are now holding a meeting to make Claudio Ranieri their next manager.
The blucherchiati are currently without a manager after Eusebio di Francesco was sacked as the manager two days ago. Samp find themselves at rock-bottom in the Serie A with just a single win that came against Torino three weeks ago. They have conceded the highest number of goals in the league this season.
Sky Sports claimed that contact with Ranieri has now been made, despite links with Rino Gattuso and Gianni de Biasi. Fresh reports have emerged from the same outlet, which says that a fresh meeting is in progress for the former Leicester City boss.
At the moment in Rome there is a meeting between President Massimo Ferrero, the vice president Romei, the sports director Osti and the scouting manager Pecini. The group of executives are Ranieri, who at the time has become the preferred profile.
In the event that the meeting with Ranieri does not lead to an approach, the Iachini hypothesis would become the most probable.
Eusebio di Francesco was sacked as the Samp boss two days ago and Rino Gattuso has already rejected the approach from the blucerchiati- like he did this past summer.
