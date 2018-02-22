Napoli have won 10 of their last 13 games played against Sampdoria in Serie A (3D), scoring 34 goals: 2.6 per match on average.



The Blucerchiati have lost five of their last six home meetings against the Partenopei in Serie A (1D), after losing only one of the 13 previous games played at the Ferraris against Napoli (7W 5D).



Sampdoria have scored 55 league goals this term, their most in a single Serie A season since 2007/08 (56).



Sampdoria have picked up 39 points in Serie A this season at Ferraris, fewer only than Juventus (46) and Napoli (42) in home games.



Napoli are winless in their last two league games (1D 1L); the last time they played three games without enjoying a victory was back in February 2016.



Napoli have picked up 85 points this term: their record in a single Serie A season is 86, accrued in 2016/17.