Sampdoria, Official: Four more players & one staff member test positive for Coronavirus

Sampdoria have confirmed that four more players and one staff member has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to an official statement released today.The statement details how the tests were carried out yesterday and showed the five positive results. The first was 28-year-old Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini, who announced yesterday that he was infected. Serie A has been postponed until 3rd April, although it’s now likely that the league will be postponed for even longer, if not called off entirely.Here is the statement in full:“U.C. Sampdoria announces that, following the positivity to the Coronavirus-Covid-19 of Manolo Gabbiadini, in the presence of slight symptoms, the players Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby and Dr. Amedeo Baldari have received positive results. They are all in good health and in their homes in Genoa.U.C. Sampdoria reiterates that it has immediately applied all the procedures provided for by the regulations: all club premises are closed, the team, managers and employees potentially involved are in voluntary home isolation. It is confirmed that all sporting activities are suspended and that the essential organisational activities of the club are carried out remotely.The president Massimo Ferrero, the managers, Claudio Ranieri and the team invite everyone to respect, with rigour and firmness, the ministerial and regional provisions to face this period together, with courage and spirit of collective sacrifice. Everything will go well. Together we will make it. Stay at home. Forza Samp!"Apollo Heyes