Sampdoria, Official statement regarding president Ferrero

13 December at 22:00Calciomercato reports that the president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero was inhibited for 4 months by the FIGC due to irregularities in the payments for the renovation of the Mugnaini sports center in Bogliasco. The provision also involves the daughter Vanessa. The Sampdoria official website received the reply of the Sampdoria lawyer:
"The agreement reached at the Sports Justice level does not represent any admission of responsibility, let alone in the criminal sphere."
Gianluca Tognozzi, lawyer and board member of UC Sampdoria, underlines and specifies about the inhibition of President Massimo Ferrero, his daughter Vanessa Ferrero (former member of the Board of Directors) and the fine imposed on the club.
Tognozzi explains:
"The choice of President Massimo Ferrero to negotiate with the FIGC Prosecutor's Office was dictated by the exclusive and superior interest of protecting UC Sampdoria to the maximum possible degree , as well as from obvious and connected reasons of opportunity that move, above all, from the different and far superior timing of ordinary justice versus sports justice ".
"Above all, in a sporting setting, an adequate defense could not have been effectively explained,considering the high degree of technicality of the disputed facts and the diversity of the procedural rules that govern one and the other order".
In conclusion, Tognozzi reiterates: "These are facts already known and it is clear that the agreement reached in the sports center does not represent any admission of responsibility for the facts disputed in the criminal proceedings".
Anthony Privetera
