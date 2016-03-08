Sampdoria, Praet still believes Samp can qualify for Europe: 'Still 30 points to be won, let's believe'

When Sampdoria beat Sassuolo on Saturday, Dennis Praet produced an outstanding playmaking performance. Finally, the Blucerchiato number 10 took the team by the scruff of the neck and dictated the game, and he unleashed perhaps his finest performance of the season, even topped off with a goal. "We needed to win and we did it by playing a good game and scoring five goals," he told Samp TV. "Ten games remain at the end of the season, there are still 30 points at stake: we must believe in it until the end.”

He also commented on his latest call up to the national team "It is not always easy for midfielders to hit the mark but I am happy: I hope to play a few minutes," concluded the Belgian.