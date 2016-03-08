Sampdoria, President Ferrero on Di Francesco: 'He is the best.'
04 September at 13:45Yesterday afternoon at the Sampdoria training ground, a mystery was created around the delay of coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who hadn’t yet arrived at Mugnaini with his staff. Many had suggested that the coach would be resigning after an unsatisfactory transfer market, but later the coach’s delay was given a real explanation.
Di Francesco was in fact busy at Corte Lambruschini with club president Massimo Ferrero in a face to face meeting. Present at the summit, in addition to the former Roma coach and Sampdoria’s President, was the Sporting Director Carlo Osti and the head of scouting Riccardo Pecini. In the meeting, writes Il Secolo XIX via Calciomercato.com, the group spoke about the technical issues of the side and the two defeats in a row to start the season, but also about the operations during the transfer window.
Di Francesco in particular expressed his disappointment of the way the Ligurian sides transfer window went, very different from what was promised in June. Despite the misunderstandings however, Di Francesco and Ferrero spoke in a cordial manner, reaffirming their mutual trust. “He is the best” commented the President, who then left directly for Florence, avoiding the small group of Ultras who were there to confront the President.
Apollo Heyes
