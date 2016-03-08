Sampdoria president Ferrero: 'Roma's Florenzi? I'd like to sign him, maybe...'
12 November at 20:30Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi seems destined to leave his beloved Giallorossi following a lack of playing time this season under coach Paulo Fonseca. With many clubs interested in him, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero touched on the 28-year-old Italian in an interview with Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The Italian businessman said, “I'd like to see Alessandro in Blucerchiato and sign him, maybe...”
Florenzi has made nine appearances for the Giallorossi so far this season but has only managed to play a full 90 minutes for the Roman side once, in their 2-0 defeat to Atalanta in September.
Apollo Heyes
