Sampdoria, President Ferrero visits squad at Bogliasco
18 September at 20:30Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero visited Sampdoria’s headquarters, Bogliasco, today to support the team, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 68-year-old Italian producer and entrepreneur has been trying to sell the Ligurian club but to no success, with the President still awaiting serious offers for his club.
Sampdoria have had a disastrous start to this season, losing all of their opening three games, leaving them bottom of the league table on zero points. However, Ferrero has previously stated that he still believes in coach Eusebio Di Francesco.
Apollo Heyes
