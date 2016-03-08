Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero requests postponement of Fiorentina match
15 August at 18:15Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has, according to reports from Sky Sport, requested the postponement of Sampdoria’s home game against Fiorentina that was set to take place this upcoming weekend.
This follows after the collapsing bridge tragedy that took place in Genoa yesterday, causing fatalities, injuries and destruction to homes and buildings.
The league will, according to reports, respond to Sampdoria’s request within the next 24 hours.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments