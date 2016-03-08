Sampdoria president offers job to Roma legend Francesco Totti

07 August at 12:00
According to what has been reported by ANSA, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has offered Roma legend Francesco Totti a job; just months after the club icon was ousted from his position due to a lack of communication between himself and Roma president James Pallotta. 

It is unknown as to whether or not there is any substance to the proposal but reports have suggested, in the past few weeks, that there is an air of seriousness to the offer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
Sampdoria

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.