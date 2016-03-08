Sampdoria president offers job to Roma legend Francesco Totti
07 August at 12:00According to what has been reported by ANSA, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has offered Roma legend Francesco Totti a job; just months after the club icon was ousted from his position due to a lack of communication between himself and Roma president James Pallotta.
It is unknown as to whether or not there is any substance to the proposal but reports have suggested, in the past few weeks, that there is an air of seriousness to the offer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments