Sampdoria president sends message to Gattuso

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has delivered a strong message to potential suitors for the club's hotseat, for which Rino Gattuso has been tipped recently.



Gattuso was sacked as the rossoneri manager at the end of last season but was linked with Genoa and Sampdoria in the summer but he was believed to have rejected the chance to join the blucerchiati.



But those links have resurfaced again following Eusebio di Francesco's sacking from the club.



In an interview with TeleNord, Ferrero said: ​ "I don't want a coach who has to convince himself. I want a person who has the desire and enthusiasm to train my Sampdoria."