Sampdoria president slams agent of Simone Zaza
17 August at 21:00Sampdoria missed out on signing Valencia forward Simone Zaza, with the Italian striker instead moving to Torino.
Sampdoria president, Massimo Ferrero, spoke to RMC Sport, in a speech in which he slams Zaza’s agent Giuseppe Bozzo.
“It was a great market, I'm happy, there's a very bad agent and I do not like bad people, I'm talking about [Giuseppe] Bozzo, but I do want the best for Zaza. I remember that bad actions always come back.
Market? I want to tell you that we have not sold anyone. The outputs like Silvestre and company are the daughters of a common strategy. Ferrero has not sold anyone; this is the message I want to send to the fans.
We sold Torreira, who was at the end of the course, and Zapata, but we took nine players. Regrets? No. The regrets must have them who did not come. The postponement of matches? The matches are postponed, the dead do not. For me they are days of mourning.”
